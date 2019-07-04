An Education Policy Expert, Miss Abimbola Adetunji, on Thursday called on the Federal Government to focus more on delivering quality education, to sustain Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Adetunji, a Kashim Ibrahim Fellow, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Adetunji, who holds a Masters degree in International Education Policy from Harvard University, U.S., noted that the country had done a very good job in increasing access to education over the years.

According to her, it is time the country focuses more attention on improving the quality of education for the needed human capital development that would move the nation to greater heights.

“We have focused too much on getting children to school but paid little attention to what happens when the children get to school; that is if they are learning anything at all.

“This explains the rot in school infrastructure, inadequate learning materials and dearth of quality teachers in most Nigerian public schools.

“When you look at the statistics, particularly in Northern part of the country, you will see that for every 10 children that enrolled in primary one, only four or five get to graduate primary six.

“We are losing no fewer than five or six along the way, because the issue of quality has not been addressed,’’ she said.

Adetunji noted that over 60 per cent of pupils were dropping out of school before primary six, because the parents were not seeing the value of education on their children.

“What is the point of allowing my child to continue going to school if, after three years of education, he or she cannot read or write?

“What is the point, when I do not see how going to school is making my child a better person and the hope for a promising future?

“This also explains why some parents preferred their children to sell things on the streets, where they can see the immediate effect, ‘’ she lamented.

