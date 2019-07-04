Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos East, Kaoli Olusanya has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show Nigerians clear-cut vision that will enhance development, peace, progress, and unity.

The former Commissioner for Agric and Cooperatives said a leader must lead, and “that is why Mr. President must show us where we are going in the next two, three and four years”.

Olusanya, who addressed reporters at the party secretariat on ACME road, maintained that there must be equity, justice, and fair-play in the actions and inactions of President Buhari.

The ex-commissioner, who called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to maintain the momentum, stressed that the governor has three assignments at the moment. The first is speedy completion of the Lagos/Badagry Expressway and township roads that will provide accessibility to homes, ease traffic gridlock, save manpower and ensure bonding with families.

According to him, sustainable infrastructure must be put in place as well as clearing of canals and drainages during this raining season to checkmate flooding and unexpected deaths.

His words: “The number of out-of-school children will become a time bomb if the situation is not succinctly addressed. We have over 10 million out-of-school children in the country and I am sure Lagos, with its large population, could have up to 1 million. These are the root causes of crime and insurgency. We need to revive peoples hope because joblessness and poor living conditions can aggravate tension against the government.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

