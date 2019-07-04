Movie producer and actress Kate Henshaw bares her mind on the assault meted out on a lady by senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, where the PDP senator repeatedly slapped sales attendant in a sex toy shop in Abuja and ordered his orderly to arrest her.

The movie star in a video says Abbo is a bush lamb who doesn’t know the value of the position he is occupying in the society.

Kate also demanded justice for a mom who has been fighting for her 4 year old daughter who was reaped by one Idris Ebiloma.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

