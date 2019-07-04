Popular musician, Timi Dakolo, has reacted to the fresh rape allegation leveled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, by another woman who was a former COZA staff in an interview with YNaija.

The former staff of the church who pleaded anonymity on Thursday said Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her sometime in 2017 at the pastor’s house.

At the time, she said she was an employee of COZA who worked directly with the pastor and was also a member of the church.

According to her, Pastor Fatoyinbo asked her to come to his house outside Nigeria on the particular day (a Thursday morning) to take some instructions and go for an errand but the scenario changed after he stopped discussing the church and grabbed her towards him.

Reacting to the recent interview, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page, describing the interview as truth and not an attack on the church.

According to him, the revelations are not to attack the church but an ‘attack against an individual using the church as an avenue to ruin women.’

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

