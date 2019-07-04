Tim Godfrey and Chidinma Ekile

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey has sparked up rumours concerning his relationship with ex-project fame winner, Chidinma Ekile with his latest post on Instagram.

Godfrey got his followers stunned after he shared a picture of him with Chidinnma and wrote; ”Goodnight Lovers. In the midst of storms… May he lead you beside still waters.”

Goodnight Lovers…. . In the midst of storms… May he lead you beside still waters….

Two weeks ago, Chidinma Ekile congratulated Tim Godfrey on the successful fourth edition of his annual FEARLESS concert with the theme –The Rebirth, and he replied: Thank you so much Chi… You know how much I love you. Thank you so much dear for your support always ❤️❤️❤️