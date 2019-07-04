Police in Trang in southern Thailand have arrested a 71-year-old man after he admitted raping an 89-year-old neighbor. But when the Palian constabulary arrived, some measure of “justice” had already been meted out to Yap Chaiphak.

Daily News reports that Palian police arrived to find that the woman’s granddaughter, Naphawan, had already taken matters into her own hands and beaten up Yap Chaiphak.

“I admit I lost my temper,” she said. “Society is not safe anymore – for a neighbor to do this to my gran is just terrible”.

Mia, 89, (surname withheld) was raped on Monday on a raised platform outside her house in the village of Ban Na.

Yap has admitted what he did and was taken to hospital. He had a broken arm and damaged ribs after the beating handed out by the granddaughter.

According to Daily News, Yap, intends to press charges for assault against her.

Mia, is constantly vomiting and won’t eat. She is in another hospital recovering from her ordeal.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

