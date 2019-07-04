Nigerian Musician/Global Prison Ambassador, Yinka Lawanson better known as Lamboginny has come out to drag Naira Marley over his new song titled Soapy.

The musician who spends most of his time abroad does not quite like the fact that his colleague released this track soon after coming out of prison.

A lot of criticisms have followed Naira Marley’s new song Soapy and its accompanying dance steps and singer Lamboginny also tagged Soapy as a disrespect to all the inmates awaiting trial at Nigerian prisons.

Lamboginny’s reaction to Naira Marley’s song came after a particular event occurred. As it happened, the singer who is a Global Prisons Ambassador shared a post of himself wearing a prison uniform at the International Human Rights Summit held at the United Nations.

He did this in a bid to speak out for 49,875 prison inmates awaiting trials for years in prisons across Nigeria. See the post below:

Today, I’m dressed as a prison inmate to attend the International Human Rights Summit at the United Nations. I’m using the opportunity to speak up for the 49,875 prison inmates awaiting trials for years in prisons across Nigeria. #KirikiriDonFull 1st of July 2019 #prisonreform pic.twitter.com/JMK0nBikEl — I BELIEVE IN PRISON REFORM (@Lamboginny) June 27, 2019

In his reaction, Lamboginny said he was disappointed, knowing fully well that Naira Marley was only just released from prison, he was promoting a romantic ‘misbehaviour’ in his new song rather than talking about prison reforms.

Hence, he expressed his discontent about Naira Marley’s choice of music on social media. See the post below:

Prison Advocacy vs Marlian Advocacy. pic.twitter.com/NjqP63Wg8U — Joey St. Louis (@JoeyAkan) July 2, 2019

Lamboginny held his first concert at Kirikiri, in Lagos, in 2009, performing before a large audience of prisoners. These days, he holds three or four concerts in different prisons every year.

