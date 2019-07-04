Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo, who slapped and beat up a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja has surrendered himself to the police for investigation.

It is reported that he is now being interrogated by police detectives in Abuja.

Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Bala Ciroma, said Abbo was currently with the police being grilled for his action.

“He is still with us,” Ciroma told The Punch.

It was learnt that Abbo had met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the Force headquarters before heading to the command for questioning.

The Senator was seen on video that has gone viral, assaulting the lady.

The news of the attack went viral after a video recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the shop was shared on the social media, an act which is said to have embarrassed the police authorities.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar had said he had seen the video involving Abbo assaulting a woman, saying that the act was sad and inexcusable.

He said he knew the senator quite well, but that the law was clear as leaders must leave by example.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate in the last presidential election advised Abbo to publicly apologized and voluntarily hands himself over to the police.

In his words: “I have seen the alleged assault video involving Sen. Elisha Abbo. The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the Senator quite well. But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

“‪‪I advise him to publicly apologize, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader. I also call on our party, the PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and the Nigerian Police to ensure the law takes its full course.”

Abbo’s action had elicited lots of criticism and condemnation on social media, with lots of people calling for his prosecution.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

