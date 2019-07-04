The Ebonyi State branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has applauded the Federal Government for suspending the planned Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement in the country.

Mr Jeremiah Onyibe, the state’s secretary of the committee, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abakaliki, said the body commended President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the voice of the Nigerian people who spoke against the project.

He said the action of Buhari in suspending the project is a demonstration of his belief in democracy, respect for the Constitution of Nigeria and regard for rule of law.

Onyibe said the news of the suspension was received amidst wild jubilation among Nigerians who were unanimous in their condemnation and outright rejection of the project.

“The Buhari led federal government has once again demonstrated its belief in democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law and passion for the indivisibility of Nigerian nation.

“The outcry and rejection of the Ruga settlement project across all strata of the population and the quick attention given to the reactions of Nigerians through the suspension showcased our President as a listening leader and democrat.

“The CDHR members in Ebonyi congratulate Mr President for this decision and prayed Almighty God to continue to guide and direct his actions towards making Nigeria great and powerful nation,” Onyibe said.

The rights activist urged Nigerians to support the present administration under Buhari in its current efforts to reposition the country and steer it back to greatness.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

