On Tuesday 2 July 2019, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari-led IGP Intelligence Response team successfully rescued the District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar-Uba. He was abducted on 1 May in his home town Daura, Katsina State.

This operation is an additional feather to the cap of Kyari, the nemesis of Nigerian criminals and desperadoes of different shades. He has other 48 others exploits to his credit, making him one of the most super cops this side of the Atlantic.

For six weeks, Abba Kyari and his men went to work in concert with OC SIBs Kaduna and Niger States. They conducted High level Intelligence Led Operations in Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, Katsina, Katsina and Kogi States.

The Kano State Police Command, according to TheNEWS story of Tuseday, said the District Head of Daura was rescued unhurt by the IGP Intelligence Response Team in an operation conducted on Monday night in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano, on Tuesday. He said that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Operation Puff Adder Intelligent Response Team, in conjunction with Kano state Police Command, carried out the operation at Gangan Ruwa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, at 8:00 about pm on Monday.

“The operation was conducted at 2000hrs and Magajin Garin Daura, was rescued unhurt, arrests were made and arms and ammunition recovered.”

The command spokesman, as this magazine earlier published, did not give details on the number of suspects arrested, but said the area had been cordoned off and efforts were being intensified to arrest other suspects.

