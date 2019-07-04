The nightmare being experienced by commuters on Agric-Ishawo and Igbogbo Roads in Ikorodu area of Lagos State will soon be a thing of the past, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared on Thursday.

The Governor said he felt the pains of residents plying the abandoned routes, but disclosed that contractors would be fully mobilised for reconstruction work on the two roads, which he described as “critical” to the state’s economic wellbeing.

Sanwo-Olu made the revelation while on an inspection tour of Rice Mill and Industrial Park project being developed by the state government at Imota.

He said: “We are aware of two major critical roads that are in Ikorodu Division; the Igbogbo Road and Agric-Ishawo Road. Once the heaviness of the rains subsides, which is likely to be in couple of weeks away, we expect that the contractor will fully re-mobilise to the sites.

“I appeal to residents to bear with us, but we will take responsibility of the rehabilitation of these important roads. Government is a continuum and we are going to fulfill our campaign promises to complete all abandoned projects. We are appealing to our teaming citizens in Ikorodu to be patient. We know how critical these roads are to their wellbeing.

“I had been on these roads before and I know the conditions they are presently. It is for the people to exercise patience because for road construction, we need to be very tactical to ensure there is no wastage in materials. Once the rain subsides a little bit, the contractor will be fully mobilised to sites and Lagosians will begin to see major improvement on the two artery roads in Ikorodu.”

The Governor was joined on the tour by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, among other top government officials.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

