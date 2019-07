Pastor Funke Adejumo reacts to COZA Pastor’s rape allegations

Okanlawon Taiwo

Founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Reverend Funke Adejumo, has addressed the child molestation allegations leveled against the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, was recently accused of child molestation. Busola Dakolo, the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, accused the pastor of molesting her as a child.

Weeks after the allegations became public, Pastor Adejumo took to her Instagram page to address the incident.

Adejumo noted that it took her a while to talk about the allegations in public because she had to do some work.

Meanwhile, another lady has come forward with molestation accusations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The ex-COZA church member gave a detailed recount of her experience with the man of God to media personality Chude Jideonwo of YNaija in an exclusive interview.

