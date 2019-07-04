The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) said it had issued membership cards to a former Minister of Works, Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe and his son, Moyosore.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr. Abiodun Salami, revealed on Thursday in Ikeja that both were issued cards earlier in the day.

Ogunlewe recently announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC over what he called instability in his former party.

His son, Moyosore who was the PDP candidate for Kosofe 1, state house assembly seat in the 2019 elections but lost to APC, had earlier defected to the ruling party.

Salami said the issuance of cards to both defectors at the ACME Road party secretariat meant they are now registered members of the party.

He congratulated Ogunlewe and his lawyer son for joining the ”real party”, urging them to feel at home in the party of progressives.

”Yes, a former of Minister of Works, Sen. Ogunlewe and his son have been issued APC membership cards.

”They were issued cards today at the party secretariat in Ikeja after they registered as members.

”This registration and issuance of cards mean they are now full members of the APC.

”We congratulate them for joining the only progressive party in the country and we are urging them to feel at home,” he said.

Salami said the issuance of cards was done quietly at the office of the party chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, and an elaborate defection ceremony would soon be organised to welcome the duo.

Moyosore, while speaking with NAN, also confirmed the issuance of the cards to them.

He said that they were well received by all the party executives led by Balogun.

”Yes, my dad and I were at the secretariat today where we registered and were issued cards of the APC at the party secretariat.

”We were well received by all the party executives led by Alhaji Balogun, we really felt at home.

”This is just registration, the defection ceremony comes up very soon. APC is the party to be, we are happy to be part of the family,’’ he said.

