A 26-year-old Nigerian detained since last year in an Indian jail in Mathura has died.

Times of India reported today that the Nigerian identified as Kumbha Roderick, died during treatment at the district hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Kumbha Roderick was arrested on September 30 last year by Mathura police under section 14 of Foreigners Act (overstaying in a foreign country) and sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC along with the relevant sections of IT Act.

Mathura jail superintendent Shailendra Maitrey said that Kumbha was admitted to the jail’s hospital on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness.

He added that prisoner’s condition started deteriorating on Wednesday morning after he vomited and was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment.

The official also said that the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after postmortem.

Chief medical officer RS Maurya said that the inmate was admitted to the district hospital in an unconscious condition around 9.05 am and died at 9.40 am.

