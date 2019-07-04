Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Secretary-General of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, Mr. Anthony Porole, who was kidnapped about a week ago has regained freedom.

He was released Wednesday evening. Porole was abducted from his home in Biara Community.

In a statement signed by Sunny Zorvah, MOSOP Publicity Secretary, the group commended individuals and the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring the release of the MOSOP scribe.

The movement also called on security agencies to redouble their efforts in tackling insecurity and criminality in Ogoniland and other parts of the State.

“We believe this kind of treatment on someone who has made huge sacrifices for the good of Ogoni and people of the Niger Delta was unwarranted and should cease forthwith.

“We also use this opportunity to urge governments at all levels to commit themselves more in fighting crimes and to reward peaceful communities as a form of encouragement and attraction for others,” MOSOP stated.

