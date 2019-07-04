Martinsfeelz releases visual for latest song ‘Show Me’

Okanlawon Taiwo

Olawale Ayodeji Martins popularly known as Martinsfeelz, a signee of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz ‘s SOP Records has finally released visula for his hit single titled “Show Me” which is arguably one of the best love songs you’ll ever come across.

The SOP Records Star is moving faster 2 years after being signed to Funke Akindele Bello’s record label, as he literally rises to a spot as one of the most hardworking stars of his peers.

Show Me was directed by veteran Music Video director, Paul Gambit, and is now available on Scene One TV’s Youtube Channel.

Martinsfeelz is on Twitter and Instagram with handle: @Martinsfeelz.

Watch Show Me Video here

