A Facebook user, Agatha Ayerite, has shared a very heartbreaking story of how a little girl was beaten up mercilessly by the woman she lives with.

According to Ayerite, the little girl was beaten mercilessly after she cried out when the woman’s brother tried to rape her.

She wrote: ”Pls admin I need these pictures to go viral, this is what an Aunty did to a child that lives with her. The child was almost raped by the aunt’s brother that came to visit them because the child cried out she was beaten beyond recognition”.

According to reports, the incident happened in Lagos Island and that the girl attends Lafiaji High school.

