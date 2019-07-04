The family of Dr. Bashir Zubayr, a consultant with the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, has confirmed his abduction along the Lokoja-Okene federal highway.

Family sources told The Nation that Dr Bashir was abducted alongside two of his younger brothers, and a younger sister at Irepeni 20km West of Lokoja on Wednesday afternoon.

The medical doctor was on his way to Okene alongside his siblings for the 40th day Fidau of their late mother.

They further disclosed that sources confirmed that Dr Bashir Zubayr’s car was sighted at Irepeni with the doors left ajar.

