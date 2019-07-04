Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, the National President and Chairman, Governing Council of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has said that Nigeria needed honest leaders that would harness its ethnic and religious diversities toward resolving her security challenges.

Sirajo said this on Wednesday at the opening of NUPR’s 2019 Governing Council Retreat in Jos.

He also said that the country needed public relations skills to heal the wounds caused by divisiveness and build strong and formidable relationship across ethnic and religious divides.

“The biggest resources in America is their diversity; the Americans have been able to harness their diversity and moved their country forward.

“Nigeria needs unity in diversity; there is nothing that stops Nigeria from retracing its step to repair the already damaged image of the country.

“We need to amend our relationship; we need to know where we are going.

“Our leaders need to be honest; they must also unite to address the issues of insecurity in the country,” he said.

Plateau Deputy Governor Sonni Tyoden, who declared the workshop open, regretted that many lives had been lost in the state due to incessant attacks, and called on public relations experts to support government’s efforts to restore peace.

“This administration is aware that public relations is a prerequisite for harmonious coexistence in our society.

“Between 2001 and 2015, hundreds of people were killed while others lost their homes and livelihood as a result of attacks.

“When we came in, we established the Plateau Peace Building Agency in 2016, as an institutional and public relations response to the increasing challenges of armed conflicts that have bedeviled the state.

“We want to call on you to use your professional ethics in supporting government to end the security challenges.”

