Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said there was expectation that the first line of the Imota Rice Mill would be completed before the end of the year.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during an inspection tour of the mill in Ikorodu.

He said that when finally completed, the mill would produce 2.8 million bags of 50kg rice per annum and also create some 1,000 to 1,500 jobs directly.

“We are hoping that before the end of the year, we will probably see the first line fully completed.

“It is a project that depicts our continuity in governance, and that is why we have taken the pains to come here and know the scope of work.

“On completion, it will be a 32 metric tonnes production capacity per hour rice mill,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the rice mill would probably meet about 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the national needs when it starts production.

“We have started conversation with neighbouring states under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, that is, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states, and then we can begin the growing of paddy rice.

“The mill, on commencement, will have 16 silos.

“We are studying the entire value chain and speaking to other stakeholders to ensure that this project, on completion, can begin to galvanise the objective of President Muhammadu Buhari on looking inwards to feed ourselves,” he said.

The governor commended the host community for their peaceful disposition toward the contractors handling the project.

He assured Ikorodu residents that contractors would be mobilised to begin work on the Igbogbo and Agric/Isawo Roads as soon as there was a break in rainfall.

“We are aware of the two major critical roads in the Ikorodu axis, the Igbogbo and Isawo/Agric Roads. When there is a break in the rainfall, the contractors will fully get back to site.

“We need to be tactical to avoid waste,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to people in the area to exercise patience, promising that the state government would not neglect any part of the state.

“We know how critical these roads are to you. I know how the roads were and also know how it is now. Please exercise patience.

“When the rain subsides, contractors will be fully mobilised to site and you will begin to see major improvements in Ikorodu,” he said.

