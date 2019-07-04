The Osun State Police Command, on Thursday, said security has been beefed up in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court’s judgment on the 2018 Osun governorship election.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the police are fully prepared for the outcome.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation,” she said.

NAN reports that the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the Osun 2018 Governorship Election Tribunal.

The tribunal on March 22 declared Adeleke as the winner of the election, but the judgment was later overturned by the Appeal Court on May 9.

The case has, however, moved to the Supreme Court for final judgment and the court is set to rule on the matter on July 5.

