Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has completed an emotional return to former club Juventus.

Buffon, 41, spent 17 years with the Turin giants before joining Paris St-Germain last summer.

The keeper, who announced on 5 June that he would leave PSG after a single season, underwent a medical with Juventus on Thursday morning.

He has signed a one-year contract with the bianconeri, who are now managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The former Italy skipper, who won 176 international caps, is one of the most decorated players in the game.

In addition to the 2006 World Cup, Buffon won nine Serie A titles and four Italian Cups, and he also won the French league last season.

He needs to make just eight more Serie A appearances to break the record of 647 currently held by AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Buffon is Juventus’ third free transfer of the summer following Aaron Ramsey’s move from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot’s release by Paris St-Germain.

