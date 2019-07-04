By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Popular musician, Timi Dakolo, has released a video to debunk claims that embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) conducted the marriage ceremony between him and his wife, Bukola.

Dakolo said some people had attempted smear campaigns, suggesting that he and his wife were wedded by Fatoyinbo at COZA and that he was a member of the church.

The musician, on his Instagram page on Thursday said desperate people do desperate things, including ridiculous attempts at a smear campaigns, saying that he would want to address the issues once and for all.

According to him, the first rumor was the ridiculous claim that Biodun wedded them, while displaying the video of his wedding with his wife and then asked: “Please watch the video yourself, does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo?

“His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding and that is a statement from Yemi Davids, Pastor of Global impact church on this issue …but nameless and faceless cyberbullies cant read, can they?

“I have never met or been in the same space with Biodun Fatoyinbo nor do I ever want to be and have never been a member of COZA. I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in any church! A church can’t have an anonymous music director can they?Foolishness,” he stated.

He also clarified rumours going round that he had a child, divorced and remarried Busola.

“Apparently that I had a child, divorced and remarried Busola – Spirit wife and child tings #AfricaMagic , and Busola was given monetary gift, car and flown to Chicago. No be only Chicago, na Soweto. Please do better, tell more believable lies. Again I say, desperate people will do desperate things …but as I said before …WE. ARE .READY.

“We came out to speak on this painful matter. To bear the shame that goes with this, to be ridiculed, to be doubted …just so that others might be saved and justice served. We are not backing down and no amount of manufactured lies can stop the truth that has started to unveil…” he said.

