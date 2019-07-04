Nigeria Police Force has debunked the rumour concerning a trending picture of embattled Senator Abbo Elisha purportedly having a conversation with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu.

It will be recalled that the police had invited Senator Abbo following the release of a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage where the senator was seen repeatedly hitting a woman at a shop.

With the trending picture, some social media users had accused the police of giving preferential treatment to the lawmaker – having seen the senator in a comfortable conversation with the IGP.

In a statement released by the Nigeria Police Force, the picture was said to have been taken at the office of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, during a security meeting with northern traditional rulers on April 30th, 2019.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a picture of Senator Abbo Elisha purportedly having a conversation with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni.”

“Needless to state that the picture was taken in Governor El-Rufai’s office when the IGP paid the Governor a courtesy visit during a Security meeting with the Northern Traditional Rulers in Kaduna on April 30th, 2019.

“Whatever may be the motive behind the display of the picture at the time when the Senator is under investigation, be it known that the IGP, a public servant, interacts with every Nigerian, irrespective of their status, political leaning, tribe or religion, etc in the course of discharging his duties as the number one Cop of the Nation.

“The public should, therefore, disregard the obviously mischievous intentions of the author of the post.”

