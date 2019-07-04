A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Thursday ordered that a 26-year-old applicant, Hussein Moshood, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

Moshood, who lives on number 28, Olohuntope compound, Agaka area, Ilorin is charged with three counts of criminal intimidation, robbery and being a member of secret cult.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim who gave the order adjourned the case until July 29, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Insp. Nasir Yusuf told the court that on June 22, the accused seized a cell phone from Alhaji Ahmed Shuaib, of number 85, Baba-Dudu compound, Amule area, Ilorin.

Yusuf alleged that the accused claimed that the phone contained a song which was the signature tune of the ‘Eiye’, secret cult confraternity.

He said that the accused demanded N5,000 from the complainant inorder to ”appease” the confraternity before the phone can be released to him.

Yusuf said the police, during investigation discovered that the accused and his gang were members of the notorious Eiye secret cult and criminal elements who robbed and terrorised innocent people within Ilorin and environs.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 298 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 14 of the Secret Cult and Secret Society Law, 2016.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

