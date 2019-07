Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new head coach at Chelsea on a three-year contract.

In a statement via Chelsea Twitter account, the club wrote: Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

