President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Bill, sponsored by Senator Andy Uba.

The assent is in furtherance of the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to reposition the Nigerian Economy and to enhance the contributions of the Agricultural Sector to its overall earnings.

This is yet another Bill sponsored by the former lawmaker of the 8th Senate and which has enjoyed Presidential Assent.

The major highlights of the new law are targeted towards improving the prospects of commercial agriculture, as a major contributor to the Nigerian economy.

The law ensures increased capacity to guarantee credit facilities extended to Nigerian farmers and making the regulation of such finances align with international best practices.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on the development, the Senator expressed gratitude to President Buhari for asserting to the Bill.

He most importantly thanked his constituents for giving him the opportunity to represent them at the highest lawmaking body.

Uba stressed that the bill and others already assented to as well as those to come, including the establishment of a Federal University in Uga, will continue to affect his people positively.

