Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo, who slapped and beat up a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja has surrendered himself to the police for investigation.
It is reported that he is now being interrogated by police detectives in Abuja.
Details later…
Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:58 pm
Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo, who slapped and beat up a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja has surrendered himself to the police for investigation.
It is reported that he is now being interrogated by police detectives in Abuja.
Details later…
Join the conversation