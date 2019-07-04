Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football.

The former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea winger left the German giants at the end of last season and has decided to hang up his boots.

He originally considered moving onto another team but failed to find a new club before retiring on Thursday.

He suggested it had been one of the toughest choices he had made. He announced: ‘I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player.

‘It is, without doubt, the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career. A decision in which “heart” and “mind” collided.

“The love for the game gives you the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything works the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant.

‘At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports, I want to keep it that way for the future. So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way.’

Robben began his career at Groningen before moving onto PSV, Chelsea, Real and Bayern. He also picked up 96 caps for Holland and played in the 2010 World Cup final.

The 36-year old spent 10 years with Bayern, winning the Bundesliga eight times, and also captured the Champions League in 2013.

His two seasons at Real saw him collect La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, while his time at Chelsea brought two Premier League crowns over three seasons.

Robben’s final season with Bayern saw him win the Bundesliga.

