After five hours of interrogation, Senator Elisha Abbo who attacked a woman inside an Abuja adult toy shop is still in custody and may likely spend the night with the police.

Reports say he has been in custody for more than five hours but has not been detained.

Senator Abbo voluntarily surrendered himself for interrogation following an invitation from the Commissioner of Police of the FCT Command, Bala Ciroma.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive investigation of the assault of a nursing mother by Senator Abbo at an adult toy store in Abuja

Although the senator apologised, the IGP directed the FCT Police Commissioner to provide a personal supervision of the investigation.

Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District was spotted in an adult toy shop in a video exclusively released by Premium Times, hitting a woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom he accused of insulting him.

The viral video immediately sparked outrage with many Nigerians calling for his prosecution and urging the Senate to also discipline him.

