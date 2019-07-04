It was a sight to behold this morning at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja as 87-year old former Minister of Education and Youth Development, Professor Ben Nwabueze, announced himself as the leader of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s legal team.

Prof Nwabueze, who was brought in on a wheelchair, later read a prepared speech before the commencement of proceedings and took his leave about 30 minutes later.

The Nation reports that the Senior Advocate, who was allowed to address the tribunal while sitting, said his appearance was to underscore the importance of the case for the nation’s democratic development.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has suspended proceedings to rule on an issue raised by the respondents, to the effect that the petitioners have not properly complied with an earlier order of the court.

