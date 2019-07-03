American rapper and songwriter, Johnathan Michael Porter, better known by the stage name Blueface has explained why he kicked his mother and sister out of his house in favour of his two girlfriends.
The “Thotiana” rapper, who is currently in a relationship with two women, was captured on camera kicking his mother and sister Kali out of his Los Angeles home, last weekend.
According to Complex, one of his girlfriends reportedly refused to greet his mother, which set things off. After the argument between his girlfriends and his family, Blueface reportedly sided with his girl. His mother live-streamed the argument as Blueface pushed his sister down the stairs and removed their belongings.
His mom threatened to call the cops. “We gon’ wait for the cops since you hit girls today,” she said.
In order to defend his actions, the rapper threw up multiple clips of what appears to be surveillance video from inside his home, which was the site of chaos last weekend as the family drama played out on Instagram Live.
He said new video tells the full story of what was going down.
Sense they wanna go viral so bad this the real story my mom got tired of my broke ass sister free loading at her house so she brought her to mine an I wasn’t going for it I already got her an apartment guess that wasn’t enough she want my car she want me to buy her a car off the lot an some more stuff I was homeless in my own car for years ain’t nobody wanna let me stay at they house I had to thug it out 🤷🏾♂️ but I C my fans ain’t real fans y’all turn like corners fucc all you fake ass fans that’s y I’m in it just for the money💰
In Blueface’s clip, you can see 2 women causing a ruckus in his crib — shouting at him from downstairs with a small child in their company as well.
