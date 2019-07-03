American rapper and songwriter, Johnathan Michael Porter, better known by the stage name Blueface has explained why he kicked his mother and sister out of his house in favour of his two girlfriends.

The “Thotiana” rapper, who is currently in a relationship with two women, was captured on camera kicking his mother and sister Kali out of his Los Angeles home, last weekend.

According to Complex, one of his girlfriends reportedly refused to greet his mother, which set things off. After the argument between his girlfriends and his family, Blueface reportedly sided with his girl. His mother live-streamed the argument as Blueface pushed his sister down the stairs and removed their belongings.

His mom threatened to call the cops. “We gon’ wait for the cops since you hit girls today,” she said.

In order to defend his actions, the rapper threw up multiple clips of what appears to be surveillance video from inside his home, which was the site of chaos last weekend as the family drama played out on Instagram Live.

He said new video tells the full story of what was going down.

In Blueface’s clip, you can see 2 women causing a ruckus in his crib — shouting at him from downstairs with a small child in their company as well.

