Award-winning Actor, TV presenter and model, Uti Nwachukwu has reacted to the viral video of Senator Elisha Abbo assaulting a lady in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The winner of Big Brother Africa season 5 made a post on Instagram accusing the youths as the major problem in the country, as they learnt from the elders and also brought in more.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of the senator and his orderly by an investigative team set up by the Police headquarters in Abuja.

