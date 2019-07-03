Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and chairman of the South-East Governors Forum has said the suspension of the Ruga settlement plan was because of its lack of consistency.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier suspended his administration’s plan to build Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements in some states across Nigeria.

Mr Umahi, who kicked against the insinuations trailing the federal government’s alleged plan for establishment of Ruga settlements earlier

Mr Umahi explained that the South-east zone did propose a deal with the members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) as a panecea to achieving lasting peace between farmers and herdsmen.

However, briefing State House correspondents at the end of the National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Governor Umahi said, “the suspension is owing to lack of consistency with the NEC and FG approved national livestock transformation plan, which has programme of rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) resulting from the crisis and development of ranching in any willing state.

“The NEC says it is not compulsory and any state willing is required to put up a development plan towards the implementation in line with the NEC program based on the challenges inherent there.”

The meeting had in attendance, governors of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu and Adamawa Deputy Governor, Bala Ngilari.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

