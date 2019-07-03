Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Tuesday urged leaders to always moderate their utterances in the interest of national unity and peaceful co-xistence in the country.

Tambuwal made the call when the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto.

The governor expressed optimism that the country will surmount its challenges, stressing the need for Nigerians to work together in rebuilding the country and enable it to reach greater heights..

He lauded the monarch for visiting the state saying “such could not have come at a better time than now when the country needs peaceful co-existence among its people.”

The monarch said that he was in Sokoto to brief the Sultan, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the forthcoming ‘Alafuta’ cultural festival holding in Akure, in September, during which the Sultan was scheduled to deliver lecture.

He described Sokoto state as peaceful, urging other Nigerians to take time and visit the state in view of the existing peace.

The royal father recalled the tenure of Tambuwal as the Speaker of the House of Representative, noting that the house was then very peaceful.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

