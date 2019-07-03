By Taiwo Okanlawon

Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North District) has tendered his apology in a press conference after a video of him physically assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja went viral.

The youngest Senator in the 9th National Assembly, was seen in 10-minute video footage repeatedly slapping a woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker while addressing the press conference said he regretted his actions and apologized to his victim and her family as well as all Nigerians.

”I personally apologize to Barbra and her family for my actions. No matter what you did to me, you did not deserve such treatment,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Press conference by Senator Elisha Abbo https://t.co/iR9aWVojkp — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 3, 2019

