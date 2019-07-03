Nigerian Senator, Elisha Abbo, who beat up a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja last May has apologised for his action amidst weeping.

At a press conference in Abuja, Abbo, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District at the Senate said it was not in his character to beat up a woman and regretted his action without making excuses.

He apologised to the woman, the senate and the church, saying that he is an ambassador of Christ.

Abbo also apologized to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the political party under which he won election to be in the Senate.

The embattled Senate said at a press conference in Abuja:

“It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo (SIA) profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.

“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times.

“Thank you and God bless.”

