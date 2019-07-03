Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Tayo Lawal has said that the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will restructure health care delivery in the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), renovate and upgrade existing ones as part of the drive to put confidence in the system and increase access to health care services.

Lawal, who stated this on Wednesday while reviewing the report of the present state of primary health facilities in Lagos reiterated that one of the core policy objectives of the present administration in the health sector was to increase access to health care services through the revitalization of the State’s primary health system.

He said primary healthcare was the bedrock of healthcare service delivery system worldwide, while explaining the planned construction of new PHCs as well as renovation and upgrade existing ones by the present administration.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is poised to ensuring that the entry point of the State health care system which is the primary health care centres delivers on its mandate of providing quality basic health care services without any barrier whatsoever in line with the State government’s commitment to achieve universal health coverage”, he said.

Lawal, who stated that though the planned revitalization would translate to improved health services at the PHCs, assured that all PHCs in the State had been equipped with the right facilities to provide minimum health care package which included health promotion and education; maternal and child health care services; and treatment of common ailments and diseases.

“The strategies for these will be through Basic Health Care provision fund and sustainable drug revolution fund. The components of Basic Health Care provision fund include Health Insurance Scheme, Emergency Medical Services, provision of essential drugs, equipment, capacity building and community participation”, Lawal said.

He added that the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board would intensify its monitoring of PHCs facilities in order to ensure that they provide quality and efficient health care services.

Lawal said training and capacity building for health workers at the Primary Health Centre would be giving the priority it deserved, stressing that human resource development was pivotal to delivery of quality healthcare services.

“We have continued to train and orientate health workers at our centres, this is in a bid to ensure that clients that patronize our facilities get the best care possible,” he said.

