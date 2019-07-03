Controversial clergyman and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has kicked against Ruga settlement proposed by the Federal Government to be set up in all 36 states of the federation.

Recall that Federal Government recently announces its plans to create Cattle settlement in the country, adding that 11 pilot states have expressed interest in the plan which they say is a solution to the crisis suffered at the hands of suspected herdsmen.

However, Apostle Suleman like many Nigerians see the plan as a move at land-grabbing.

In a series of tweets, he stated that the plan will only create more chaos instead of solving the problem it is designed to solve.

Meanwhile, Niger State government on Monday said the Northern states have the potentials to accommodate the federal government’s Ruga settlement plan.