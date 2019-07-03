Controversial clergyman and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has kicked against Ruga settlement proposed by the Federal Government to be set up in all 36 states of the federation.

Recall that Federal Government recently announces its plans to create Cattle settlement in the country, adding that 11 pilot states have expressed interest in the plan which they say is a solution to the crisis suffered at the hands of suspected herdsmen.

However, Apostle Suleman like many Nigerians see the plan as a move at land-grabbing.

In a series of tweets, he stated that the plan will only create more chaos instead of solving the problem it is designed to solve.

Any governor that gives out his land for RUGA rubbish should be ashamed..you don't enter people's ancestry to give their lands to cows..stay in your locality and do your business there..if you want land anywhere in world,you pay for it and it willingly given. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) July 2, 2019

When a govt lacks direction/programs it's starts been stupid. Is cow business govt business?..cow business is private business..let all pepper sellers,goat herders,fish sellers also ask for lands.RUGA nonsense.even small nations are laughing at us… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) July 2, 2019

You said ranches,some said no..you said cattle routes,they refused..you want them as vigilantes in the east,they https://t.co/oiwtEtGIBS its RUGA…what's with you and land-grabbing? — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Niger State government on Monday said the Northern states have the potentials to accommodate the federal government’s Ruga settlement plan.

