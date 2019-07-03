Fly Boi Inc boss, ”Eko” frontliner and award winning singer Kizz Daniel has distanced himself from those supporting Busola Dakolo’s allegations of rape meted out out to her by pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

After the now viral interview was published, many celebrities jumped on the trend and lambasted the COZA pastor, demanding that he steps down as pastor of his church, which he ended up doing after a heavy protest was staged at the church’s premises.

Kizz Daniel seems to be the only one amongst his colleagues that has a varying opinion regarding the rape issue, he says there is no evidence yet and people jumped to conclusions.

The songwriter wrote that Busola obviously needs fame and those supporting her are hypocrites except Wizkid, who seems to be the only one with a brain.

“Wizkid is the only celebrity in Nigeria that has brain, the rest of them are brainless. All you care about is social media trends, hypocrites. Rape or no rape, you don’t have the right to accuse Mr. Biodun because you all have no proof but statements from a woman that just obviously needs fame. Instead of creating trends and protest against no light, water, education, good health center in our country Nigeria you all hypocrites decided to make trend for a rape case without proof. I am disappointed in all the celebrities that support this trend. Because if this woman that’s accused of rape is not a celebrity or you know you won’t gain more publicity by making this rape case trend you won’t even post poo. Hypocrites”.

