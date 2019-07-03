President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly airstrike that killed about 40 people in a migrant centre near Tripoli, Libya.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari described the attack as “inhuman, wicked and callous” on “helpless and defenceless people”.

President Buhari , however, called for an international investigation, saying those behind the death and injury of scores of migrants must be made to face justice.

He noted that the unfortunate attack was a wake-up call to the warring factions in Libya and the international community to quickly restore peace and stability in the beleaguered country.

He prayed to God to comfort grieving families and grant speedy healing to the injured.

PM News earlier reported that over 40 persons were reported killed and many injured in an apparent airstrike that hit a migrant centre in a suburb of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, early on Wednesday.

Footages posted online showed that women and children were among the dead while hospitals and medical centres in and around Tripoli were flooded with badly wounded victims of the attack.

