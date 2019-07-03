The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has summoned embattled Senator Elisha Abbo over assault on a woman at an Abuja sex toy shop.

The video of the senator slapping and beaten up a woman has gone viral on social media, drawing public sympathy toward her and sharp criticism of Abbo’s action.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday said the attention of the NWC of the party had been drawn to a CCTV footage relating to allegations of malfeasance by a senator elected on the platform of the PDP, Senator Elisha Abbo.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding and upstanding party, detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it. Our party is also shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.

“Though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of our party, the PDP however holds that no responsible person will condone such an attitude. In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members,” the statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party said.

Also, the party said it had taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate, adding that the PDP, at all levels of engagement, is reputed for her utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and well-being of citizens, particularly women and could not tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian.

“The PDP therefore assures Nigerians that it will always stand on the side of justice and will never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public offices,” it said.

