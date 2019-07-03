Users of social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as messaging service WhatsApp, are currently having difficulties to upload or check photos, videos and files.

Thousands of people globally complained about the Facebook-owned trio being down.

Facebook, which owns all three apps, said it was aware of the issue and was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible”.

https://mobile.twitter.com/facebook/status/1146453213777936386

https://mobile.twitter.com/instagram/status/1146452318025445376

The company’s main social network, its two messaging apps and image-sharing site Instagram have billions of users.

According to BBC reports, rival platform Twitter also had issues, with some users not able to send direct messages or receive notifications.

The company apologised for the inconvenience, tweeting: “We’re currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications.

“We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1146447958952439809

Users were still able to post on Twitter and #instagramdown began trending as many people used the site to highlight the problems with its competitors.

https://mobile.twitter.com/innocent/status/1146489599138701313

https://mobile.twitter.com/Jefe_says/status/1146513713484222464

The Facebook Messenger app, which is often installed separately, is also affected.

In March, Facebook and Instagram suffered their longest period of disruption ever . Problems also struck both apps as well as WhatsApp in April .

Facebook has more than 2.3 billion monthly active users and Instagram has one billion.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

