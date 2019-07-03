Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is probably one of the happiest women on earth at the moment as her son who is also a music artist, Michael Ekeinde, also known as Captain E graduates as communication and media student in Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.

This is coming days after the veteran actress shared the news of her daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde bagged two degrees at the age of 19 from a university in the US.

Omotola Jalade feels so excited as she shares some video clip with her son to honour him as he graduates at from the university.

Sharing photos and videos from the event, the actress in her caption acknowledged the almighty.

The celebrant, Captain E also also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his latest feat.

