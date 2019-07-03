The Niger State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to reposition the civil service for optimal performance.

This was contained in a statement by Malam Lawal Tanko, Information Officer to Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Wednesday in Minna.

Matane made the pledge when he received the Forum of Retired Permanent Secretaries led by Mr Ndagi Aliyu, Chairman of the forum.

He said that the repositioning of the state civil service would subscribe to the goal of efficient service delivery, transparency and openness of the state government.

He assured the forum that his office would engage technocrat and people of proven integrity to work closely with the forum so as to attain the restoration agenda of the present administration.

The SSG commended members of the forum for their resilience, doggedness and commitment to the development ideals of government.

He said that the visit would further spur his resolve to rededicate himself to service to the state, humanity as well as provide servant leadership to the people irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, Aliyu had said the visit was to felicitate with the SSG on his appointment, adding that the forum would continue to offer advice that would benefit people of the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

