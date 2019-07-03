Kaffy

There has been series of reactions from well meaning Nigerians on the new single ”Soapy” released by Naira Marley.

”Ijo Soapy” which is the soapy dance, promotes public masturbation, and dance instructor and choreographer Kaffy has expressed her disappointment and disgust at the new trend, which is gradually creeping into the entertainment culture, especially for dancers.

The mother of two says, this has a negative effect on our kids and society and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to gain access into the industry.

This is a No . #myopinion As dancers we should also speak for what is right we shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trend. Esp when it’s not even censored away from kids ,as an adult sef it’s offensive. #rubbish

