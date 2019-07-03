There has been series of reactions from well meaning Nigerians on the new single ”Soapy” released by Naira Marley.

”Ijo Soapy” which is the soapy dance, promotes public masturbation, and dance instructor and choreographer Kaffy has expressed her disappointment and disgust at the new trend, which is gradually creeping into the entertainment culture, especially for dancers.

The mother of two says, this has a negative effect on our kids and society and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to gain access into the industry.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

