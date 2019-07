After a video showed Senator Elisha Cliff Abbo, representing Adamawa North, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja, went viral, his wife Emily Eric wrote on Facebook that her husband is innocent.

Read the post which she has since deleted:

“I stand with you babana

And we will always stand for truth

My husband is innocent of what people are saying against him”.

