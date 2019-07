A new version of “Lion King” is set to be released and we can barely wait to see it.

The movie is set for a July 17 release and Beyonce, who stars as Nala in the upcoming musical, will join Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, and James Earl Jones.

Beyonce shared a picture on her Instagram page today that’s giving us serious Lion King fever. It’s a photo of herself face-to-face with her character, Nala.

