Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday set up a committee to probe the alleged assault of a lady by Senator Elias Abbo.

The Senator was seen on video that has gone viral, assaulting the lady.

The committee has two weeks to submit its report.

It was not clear whether Abbo, who has promised to give a comprehensive response to the video today, will still go ahead, in view of the committee set up to probe the incident.

Lawan announced the bipartisan committee following a point of order raised by Senator Uba Sani on the matter.

Lawan said while it remains an allegation, the matter will be investigated and all sides given fair hearing.

He did not name the members.

