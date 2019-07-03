It’s official. The Presidency has suspended the proposed establishment of Ruga settlements across the country.

The settlements, which were aimed at resolving farmers/herders clashes, had resulted in controversies across the country.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, said: “We the NEC committee on farmers/ herders crisis under the chairmanship of HE Mr Vice President met today to deliberate on the approved programme of National Economic Council (NEC) and Federal Government, tagged, “the National Livestock Transformation Programme.

“We are aware that today Mr. President has suspended the implementation of Ruga programme, initiated and being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, because it is not consistent with the NEC and Federal Government approved National Livestock Transformation plan which has programmes of rehabilitation of displaced IDPs, resulting from the crisis and also development of ranches in any willing state of the Federation. The word is ‘willing states’ of the federation.

“The National Livestock Transformation plan, its beauty is that what NEC and Federal Government approved is a voluntary programme to all the 36 states who may like to participate.

“So, it is not compulsory, it is for any state that is willing, will key into the programme.

“Any state that is interested in this programme is required to bring up a development plan that is keyed towards the implementation in line with our own programme here that is unique to his state based on the challenges that he has in respect of the crisis. That’s the decision of this committee.” He stated

Other governors at the meeting included Simon Lalong (Plateau); Atiku Bagudu(Kebbi) and Deputy Governor of Adamawa state, Martins Nasir.

